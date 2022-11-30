Washington Park Zoo to host ‘Wild Winterland’ on Saturday

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City will be hosting a “Wild Winterland” event this Saturday, Dec. 3.

Visitors will get to see some of their favorite animals, enjoy the fresh air, and even visit with the staff for “Keeper Chats” throughout the day to experience some of the education ambassadors up-close like the armadillo, corn snake, hedgehog, mini horse, and chinchilla. You can also take a photo with the Grinch!

The event is taking place from 10:30 a.m. CST to 3 p.m. CST. The Grinch will be available for photos from 11 a.m. CST to 2:30 p.m. CST.

Tickets cost $5 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-11. Children under 2 are admitted for free, and Washington Park Zoo Members are also free.

For more information on this event and zoo updates, please visit the Washington Park Zoo’s Facebook page and website.

