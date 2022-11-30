U.S. Sen. Braun files paperwork to run for Indiana governor in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Sen. Mike Braun (R) has filed paperwork to run for Indiana governor in 2024.

The documents were filed with the secretary of state’s office Wednesday morning.

The 68-year-old has openly expressed interest for months in trying to replace Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek reelection due to term limits.

Braun won the Senate seat in 2018, beating out then-Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita, then unseating Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly. Braun would be heavily favored to win a second Senate term in 2024, but running for governor would forego a reelection bid for his Senate seat.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that two Republicans have reported interest in running for the Senate seat if Braun doesn’t seek reelection are: U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who was recently re-elected to Indiana’s 3rd District, and U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz.

According to WPTA, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden has officially filed to run as a Republican candidate for governor, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has raised more than $2 million for an unannounced campaign for the seat. Attorney General Todd Rokita has also expressed interest in the position.

Braun adviser Josh Kelley said that Braun “will be making an official announcement of his candidacy very soon.”

