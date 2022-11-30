St. Joe Co. police officer arrested for OWI was on probation for ‘alcohol-related reasons’

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph County police officer who was arrested on drunk driving charges last weekend was on probation for alcohol-related reasons at the time.

In May, Patrolman Coty Hoffman was accused of using alcohol while in uniform and on duty, as the department was provided photographs of Hoffman in a state of undress and unconsciousness.

An internal investigation found Hoffman violated department policy on excessive intoxication but that he was off duty at the time.

In July of this year, Hoffman was suspended for three days without pay and ordered to alcohol counseling while being placed on six months probation.

In December 2019, our cameras caught Coty Hoffman as a rookie patrolman doing his best to be a good role model by taking part in the “Christmas with Cops” event.

He was hired on as a corrections officer in 2015, and in 2021, he was commended for his handling of an unstable individual at a local bar.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart SWAT Team.
Child abuse suspect in custody after SWAT response in Elkhart County
Sherry Thomas
Accused barn arsonist’s plea agreement rejected by judge
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Alan Morgan
LaPorte County man receives 70-year sentence for death of 4-year-old son
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

After being struck by a semi-truck, a bus carrying Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep students...
Families of students involved in Warsaw bus crash sue trucking companies, driver
Elkhart Mayor's brother, Garvin Roberson, missing
Elkhart’s Mayor asking for community’s help finding missing brother
Muffet McGraw wins 2023 Pat Summitt Award
Muffet McGraw wins 2023 Pat Summitt Award
Irish look to bounce back after first loss.
Irish look to bounce back after first loss