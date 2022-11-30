St. Joe Co. police officer arrested for OWI was on probation for ‘alcohol-related reasons’

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph County police officer who was arrested on drunk driving charges last weekend was on probation for alcohol-related reasons at the time.

In May, Patrolman Coty Hoffman was accused of using alcohol while in uniform and on duty, as the department was provided photographs of Hoffman in a state of undress and unconsciousness.

An internal investigation found Hoffman violated department policy on excessive intoxication but that he was off duty at the time.

In July of this year, Hoffman was suspended for three days without pay and ordered to alcohol counseling while being placed on six months probation.

In December 2019, our cameras caught Coty Hoffman as a rookie patrolman doing his best to be a good role model by taking part in the “Christmas with Cops” event.

He was hired on as a corrections officer in 2015, and in 2021, he was commended for his handling of an unstable individual at a local bar.

