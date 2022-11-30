Proceeds from 2022 Four Winds Invitational donated to Beacon Children’s Hospital

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds Casinos presented a $120,000 check to Beacon Children’s Hospital on Wednesday morning.

The money was raised during the Four Winds Invitational at South Bend Country Club this past August.

The hospital will use the funds to buy a new Quad Cab NICU Transport that will be used to safely move premature babies.

“One of the things that is really important as these premature babies are born is stabilizing their temperatures right away,” said Jen Tonkovich of Beacon Children’s Hospital. “And so, the warmers that were purchased by the funds from one of the earlier events definitely helped us stabilize these infants and gave them the best chance at life when they are born early.”

Over the past 11 years the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians has given more than $890,000 to Beacon Health System.

