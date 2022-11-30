Political analyst Jack Colwell weighs in on Sen. Braun’s committee filing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Political Analyst Jack Colwell joined 16 News Now to weigh on Sen. Mike Braun’s committee filing for a potential governor run.

Terry: What do you think of this announcement?

Jack: I am not surprised, Braun did not seem to like the Senate very much, and the Senate did like him, really, he didn’t really accomplish a lot in terms of legislation. He decided I think that he wanted an administrative job rather than a legislative job. Now he’s making it clear, making it clear early to drive some of those people out seeking that nomination.

Lauren: Have you heard of any other Republicans seeking to fill Holcomb’s seat right now?

Jack: Well, there is certainly will be, and some are making moves to do that now. It will be interesting what Todd Rokita, the attorney general, will do. Will he run for Senate? Will he run for Governor? It’s hard to tell.

Terry: And what will happen with Eric Holcomb, is it possible for him to run for Braun’s Senate seat?

Jack: Very possible, yes, I think that there’s a good chance that he will, and an almost certain candidate for the Senate will be Jim Banks, the Congressman from the nearby 3rd district. He wanted to be the Republican Whip, part of the leadership in the House, but he lost that. So the indications are now, he’s going to say, ‘To heck with the House, I’m going to run for the Senate.’

Lauren: As we know, Braun is very conservative; how could this possibly influence big businesses in the state, such as Eli Lilly?

Jack: I don’t know that businesses will get involved too much because almost any Republican governor will be helpful for the business sector. I think one of the things that will be involved in this campaign, is that Braun will seek support from the Trump base. He set a tone for that when he voted against Mitch McConnell for leader, which is strange, especially if he was going to stay in the Senate, but that could help him get the Trump base because, of course, we know what Trump and McConnell think of each other.

