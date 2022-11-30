Penalty asked for Indianapolis doctor who spoke of 10-year-old’s abortion

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally...
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect.

The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities and violated patient privacy laws by telling a reporter about the girl’s treatment.

That account sparked a national political uproar in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Bernard maintains the girl’s abuse had already been reported to Ohio police before the doctor ever saw the child.

