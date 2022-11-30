Niles Scream Park raises more than $134,000 for Michiana organizations, charities

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One of Michiana’s most popular fall attractions recently completed another successful season!

Niles Scream Park raised over $134,000 (a new record for a season) for more than 50 area children’s organizations, civic groups, and other charities. Proceeds benefitted local schools and service organizations, including groups such as the Boy Scouts, Pet Refuge, Pets Connect, Positively Dance, and the Lake Shore High School Stage Crew.

The funds raised will also be used for six college scholarships for local high school seniors. Since 1996, Niles Scream Park has donated over $2,400,000.

In addition to the cash donations, the Niles Scream Park supported many local causes, auctions, and benefits with ticket donations totaling more than $3,400.

Over 18,000 hours were volunteered by over 450 different people before and during its 23 nights of operation this year.

Niles Scream Park is recognized nationally in the haunted house industry. It was listed at No. 9 on the Haunted House Chicago Official 2022 Top 13 list.

