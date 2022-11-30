Niles Scream Park raises more than $134,000 for Michiana organizations, charities

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One of Michiana’s most popular fall attractions recently completed another successful season!

Niles Scream Park raised over $134,000 (a new record for a season) for more than 50 area children’s organizations, civic groups, and other charities. Proceeds benefitted local schools and service organizations, including groups such as the Boy Scouts, Pet Refuge, Pets Connect, Positively Dance, and the Lake Shore High School Stage Crew.

The funds raised will also be used for six college scholarships for local high school seniors. Since 1996, Niles Scream Park has donated over $2,400,000.

In addition to the cash donations, the Niles Scream Park supported many local causes, auctions, and benefits with ticket donations totaling more than $3,400.

Over 18,000 hours were volunteered by over 450 different people before and during its 23 nights of operation this year.

Niles Scream Park is recognized nationally in the haunted house industry. It was listed at No. 9 on the Haunted House Chicago Official 2022 Top 13 list.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Alan Morgan
LaPorte County man receives 70-year sentence for death of 4-year-old son
The Elkhart SWAT Team.
Child abuse suspect in custody after SWAT response in Elkhart County
Judge orders release of redacted court documents related to Delphi murders

Latest News

The documents were filed with the secretary of state's office Wednesday morning.
U.S. Sen. Braun files paperwork to run for Indiana governor in 2024
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally...
Penalty asked for Indianapolis doctor who spoke of 10-year-old’s abortion
U.S. Sen. Braun files paperwork to run for Indiana governor in 2024
Benton Harbor Area Schools required to enter partnership with state to improve academics