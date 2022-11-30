Mobile food distribution sites to open for those in need in December

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its mobile food distribution sites for next month.

There are 11 different locations serving as distribution sites during December. Assorted food items are being offered free of charge, and all items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.

It is first come, first serve, with one box per household.

Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

St. Joseph County

Dec. 8 (2 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Ivy Tech Community College | 220 Dean Johnson Blvd.

Dec. 9 (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Ozark Pawn | 1006 Merrifield St.

Dec. 16 (1 p.m. - 3 p.m.)

Bargain Lane | 1302 Elwood Ave.

Elkhart County

Dec. 5 (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Excel Center | 2626 Prairie St.

Dec. 12 (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry | 1010 E. Mishawaka Rd.

Dec. 19 (11 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Maple City Chapel | 2015 Lincoln Way E.

Marshall County

Dec. 2 (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Bourbon Helping Hands/First United Methodist Church | 204 N Washington St.

Dec. 21 (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

The Pines | 1820 W Plymouth St.

Laporte County

Dec. 7 (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Marquette Mall | 201 W US-20

Dec. 14 (12 p.m. - 2 p.m.)

Kingsford Heights Community Center | 515 Wayland Rd.

Starke County

Dec. 13 (9 a.m. - 11 a.m.)

Knox United Methodist Church | 201 S Shield St.

