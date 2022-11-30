Lights of Joy returns to Shipshewana

Shipshewana's Lights of Joy returns
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular lights display returns to Michiana, and it’s bigger than ever.

Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy is now open seven days a week.

Guests can view more than two million lights along a mile-and-a-half long drive.

There are new additions this year including new archways and tunnels, plus an expanded patriotic section.

“When the kids get in the car, picking and seeing their favorite displays, and also naming what those displays are is just super fun for families to create a tradition every year for Christmas,” said Laura Gates, the marketing director for Shipshewana Trading Place.

The price is $20 per vehicle, and the display is open through December 31.

Lights of Joy is located at 345 S Van Buren Street in Shipshewana.

