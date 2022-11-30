Lane restrictions in place on Jefferson, Colfax bridges

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert is headed to two different St. Joseph County bridges!

On Wednesday, the Jefferson Boulevard bridge will restrict travel lanes to clear debris that has gathered along buoys and cable within the river.

On Thursday, officials will restrict travel on the Colfax bridge to do the same.

Motorists should anticipate minor delays during the course of the restrictions.

