Ironwood & Douglas to reopen Monday, Dec. 5th

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -A major St. Joseph County thoroughfare will reopen next week.

County engineer Sky Medors said Ironwood Drive at Douglas Road will open on Monday, December 5th, likely sometime in the afternoon.

“I have heard of a lot of people that do travel it that they couldn’t wait to get this back open, with it being closed three to four months. It’ll be a big relief for a lot of people,” commented Medors.

Ironwood Drive closed to allow crews to replace the bridge over Juday Creek as well as to accommodate extensive construction on the western portion of Douglas Road.

Next March, Douglas Road will close east of Ironwood for several months while road workers add more lanes, a sidewalk, and replace the Juday Creek Bridge.

Medors said that stretch of Douglas will reopen in time for Notre Dame home football games.

