Irish men’s basketball looks to bounce back after suffering first loss

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time this season, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team will have to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season at the Gotham Classic last Friday to St. Bonaventure.

And to bounce back, the Irish will have to take down No. 20 Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion before Syracuse comes to town to start conference play on Saturday afternoon.

Head Coach Mike Brey touched on where the Irish stand now heading into league play and how they get into bounce back mode.

“As disappointing as Friday was, I’m thrilled we’ve escaped the ones here because we could be really looking at 3-3,” he said. “Not to set the bar low, but you look at teams you can really be in a hole early, and that was a punch in the face the other day. But I think we can recover from that. You got a week that you can really recover from that.

“Our old guys, our veteran guys have been in this position before,” he continued. “I talked to them on Friday on the bus. I said “Well, bounce back mode. We knew it was coming sometime. Well, here it is. Hey, you guys, talk to the young guys about bounce back mode.”

Tipoff against Michigan State on Wednesday night is set for 9:15 p.m. Meanwhile, the matchup against Syracuse is slated to tipoff at 12 p.m.

