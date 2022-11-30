Former ND coach Muffet McGraw wins 2023 Pat Summitt Award

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Head Coach Muffet McGraw has been named the Pat Summitt Award winner for 2023.

The award honors an individual who contributed to the development of college sports while making a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes.

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach will receive the award from NCAA President Mark Emert in San Antonio at the NCAA Convention in January.

