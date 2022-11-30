First Alert Forecast: Less wind Thursday; Déjà Vu Friday into Saturday

A warm front on Friday will spike temperatures back to the low 50s late day with wind gusts near 40 mph. Another strong cold front arrives Saturday morning and will send temperatures on a free fall.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Staying cold and windy overnight. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s with a wind chill in the teens and single digits overnight and into Thursday morning. Low of 24 degrees. Winds W 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Wind chills during the morning will be in the teens and single digits. Staying cold and breezy throughout the day. No chance for any rain or snow showers as the clouds will clear out and allow sunshine to fill the skies by the afternoon. Winds could still be gusty, up to 20 miles per hour into the afternoon. High of 36 degrees. Winds 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Turning milder with a light breeze from the south that will bring back near-average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds are likely to move back in by the afternoon and evening. High of 48 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The annual Toys for Tots drive is this Saturday! The weather is looking cold but dry with some sunshine during the morning! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Alan Morgan
LaPorte County man receives 70-year sentence for death of 4-year-old son
The Elkhart SWAT Team.
Child abuse suspect in custody after SWAT response in Elkhart County
Judge orders release of redacted court documents related to Delphi murders

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Strong cold front tonight; Staying wind Wednesday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Strong, gusty winds late Tuesday into Wednesday
Chuck Weather WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Party Cloudy Start, Lake Effect Mid-Week
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Next rain chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday