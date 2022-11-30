First Alert Forecast: Cold Returns Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures dropping quickly. In the 50s around midnight and dropping into the 20s by the morning commute. The northwest winds will be whipping throughout the day. Winds between 25-35 miles per hour. Along with the flow from the north and west comes a chance for some lake effect snow flurries during the morning and into the early afternoon. High of 32 degrees. Winds NW 25-35 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Staying cold and windy overnight. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s with a wind chill in the teens and single digits overnight and into Thursday morning. Low of 24 degrees. Winds W 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Wind chills during the morning will be in the teens and single digits. Staying cold and breezy throughout the day. No chance for any rain or snow showers as the clouds will clear out and allow sunshine to fill the skies by the afternoon. Winds could still be gusty, up to 20 miles per hour into the afternoon. High of 36 degrees. Winds 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Turning milder with a light breeze from the south that will bring back near average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds are likely to move back in by the afternoon and evening. High of 48 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The annual Toys for Tots drive is this Saturday! The weather is looking chilly but dry with some sunshine during the morning! A chance for showers through the afternoon with a few rain/snow showers into Sunday. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, November 29th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 58

Tuesday’s Low: 40

Precipitation: 0.07″

Snowfall: 0.0″

