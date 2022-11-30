Families of students involved in Warsaw bus crash sue trucking companies, driver

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the families of the Illinois high school hockey team involved in the tragic Warsaw bus-semi crash in early November filed a lawsuit against the truck driver and the trucking companies he was employed by.

According to court documents filed on Monday, the lawsuit seeks reparations from the driver, Victor Santos, as well as N&V Trucking Express and B&W Cartage Company.

Victor Santos has been arrested in connection to a bus stop crash. (WNDU)

Victor Santos, 58, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested after the semi-truck he was operating collided with a bus transporting the St. Ignatius College Prep hockey team.

He has been charged with 26 felony counts:

4 counts of Causing Serious Bodily Injury While Operating a Vehicle (Operating while Intoxicated)

22 counts of Criminal Recklessness (While Armed with a Deadly Weapon)

A couple who was traveling on the road at the time of the crash told 16 News Now that Santos had tapped his breaks to stop at the red light, but continued to blow through it, even after the bus had already begun to turn, causing it to flip onto its side.

Multiple students were injured, some of which were critical.

The families are suing for negligence, punitive damages, and negligence per se. Negligence per se is a form used in cases involving actions that violate the law.

The complaint seeks fair compensation for the injuries and court costs accrued from the collision. The lawsuit also demands a trial by jury.

The entire lawsuit is enclosed below:

