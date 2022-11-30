David Phelps to perform at Blue Gate Theatre this Friday

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will perform a Christmas concert at the Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana on Friday, Dec. 2.

The event is part of the artist and his musical entourage’s It Must Be Christmas Tour. Many of the songs that will be featured in Friday night’s performance are included on Phelps’ It Must Be Christmas recording.

The evening will also include exciting renditions of classics like Angels We Have Heard On High, Go Tell It On The Mountain and Sleigh Bells, along with Phelps’ new classics like Fall On Your Knees, Christmas Rush and Anthem of the Lord.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

