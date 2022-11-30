Benton Harbor Area Schools required to enter partnership with state to improve academics

Published: Nov. 30, 2022
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Area Schools is one of 54 Michigan school districts being required to enter into partnership agreements with the state to “improve academic outcomes for their students.”

That’s according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Education (MDE). The partnership agreements are for districts that have schools scoring in the bottom 5 percent on the state’s index accountability system or have a four-year graduation rate of 67 percent or less.

Benton Harbor Interim Superintendent Kelvin Butts said in a written statement that the district has worked well with MDE over the past year, and they believe the communication that went out Tuesday shows MDE’s commitment.

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say the partnership agreements are expected to be signed by April 17.

This isn’t the first time the Benton Harbor school district has been required to enter into an agreement with the state. The district came under state control through a consent agreement in September 2014 for its high debt and through a partnership agreement in April 2017 for students’ persistently low scores on standardized tests.

