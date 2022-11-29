South Bend Airport hosting 11th annual ‘Bears in the Air’ program

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders came together Tuesday to donate to the South Bend International Airport’s 11th annual “Bears in the Air” program.

The program provides teddy bears to children in local hospitals and assistance to veterans at the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran’s Center.

The “Bears in the Air” event is happening this Friday in the SkyWest hangar at the airport. It starts at 6 p.m. and is open to anyone 21 years of age or older. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door.

“Over the years, our attendance has expanded, and we’ll end up hopefully having a substantial number of bears to give out to children in the hospitals in the local area,” said David Sage, VP of the St. Joseph County Airport Authority Board.

If you can’t make it this Friday, you can still donate to the program by clicking here.

