Purdue University to require SAT, ACT scores for 2024 admissions

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Purdue University will resume requiring SAT and/or ACT test scores for admissions applications, beginning with students who apply for Fall 2024 admission.

Purdue has been “test flexible” since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented many students from having access to a testing site. The university has recommended, but not required the test scores. However, nearly three-fourths of applicants have provided them.

The resumption was recommended by university administration and endorsed by the board of trustees. Purdue accepts SAT or ACT scores and has no preference on which test is taken. Students may report the best scores from either test on their admissions application.

The university says it is making the announcement now so that current high school juniors can register for and schedule their exams. Purdue will begin accepting 2024 applications on Aug. 1, 2023.

