Portion of Main Street in Mishawaka to be reduced to one-lane Wednesday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic advisory is in place!

A portion of N. Main Street will be reduced to one-lane between Front Street and Mishawaka Avenue for emergency sewer structure repairs.

The construction begins on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to end on Friday, Dec. 2.

North and southbound traffic will be restricted to one through-lane for each direction.

Motorists are requested to use caution and encouraged to use alternated routes to ensure the safety of the crews working in this area.

