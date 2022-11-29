Portion of Main Street in Mishawaka to be reduced to one-lane Wednesday

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic advisory is in place!

A portion of N. Main Street will be reduced to one-lane between Front Street and Mishawaka Avenue for emergency sewer structure repairs.

The construction begins on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to end on Friday, Dec. 2.

North and southbound traffic will be restricted to one through-lane for each direction.

Motorists are requested to use caution and encouraged to use alternated routes to ensure the safety of the crews working in this area.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart SWAT Team.
Child abuse suspect in custody after SWAT response in Elkhart County
Sherry Thomas
Accused barn arsonist’s plea agreement rejected by judge
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Alan Morgan
LaPorte County man receives 70-year sentence for death of 4-year-old son
Garvin Roberson
Silver Alert issued for Elkhart mayor’s missing brother

Latest News

Lane restrictions in place on North Main Street in Mishawaka.
Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka
A portion of E. Jefferson Boulevard will be closed until Saturday, Nov. 12.
Portion of E. Jefferson Boulevard to be closed through Saturday
The restrictions will be in place between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway Street.
Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka
The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday,...
Walton Road Bridge in Berrien County closed to traffic again