Plymouth Police looking to identify theft suspects

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Plymouth Police Department is looking to identify two male suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft.

According to police, an older person was followed out of a store. That’s when they were approached by one of the male subjects, while the other ducked behind some cars.

The male subject distracted the victim by telling them they dropped some change or there was change under a parked car. That’s when the suspect’s partner slipped around and removed the victim’s wallet from inside the car.

Police say the two male suspects targeted an older person.
Police say the two male suspects targeted an older person.(Plymouth Police Department)

If you have any information, you are asked to call Plymouth Police Detective Ben McIntyre at 574-936-2126 Ext. 1208, or email bmcintyreppd@plymouthin.com. You can also send a private message to the department’s Facebook Page.

Meanwhile, police urge you to be aware of your surroundings and keep your personal belongings with you at all times.

