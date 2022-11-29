LaPorte man sentenced for death of son

LaPorte, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte County father who pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of his son Judah, 4, in September is set for sentencing today (November 29, 2022).

Alan Morgan, 29, has taken a plea deal to remove life without the possibility of parole as a possible sentence.

As part of the plea deal, two other charges, neglect of a dependent and animal cruelty, have been dropped.

According to the charging documents Judah would be sent to the basement for not being potty-trained, where he would then be neglected and abused for days at a time.

Judah’s mother, Mary Yoder, is also charged with two felony counts of neglecting a dependent.

