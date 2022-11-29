Judge orders release of redacted court documents related to Delphi murders

(WTHR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge ordered the release of a redacted version of a document detailing the reasons for charging Richard Allen in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

The probable cause affidavit had remained secret to the public for weeks after Allen’s arrest on the order of Carroll County judge Judge Benjamin Diener. Diener later recused himself, and a special judge, Frances Gull out of Allen County, was appointed to the case.

Gull made the decision to publicly release redacted court documents Tuesday after hearing public arguments on the motion on Nov. 22. Gull chose to take the motion under advisement, with a ruling to be released later.

The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement the following day, saying in part that they thought “it would be best if the documents remain sealed” due to the ongoing investigation and “the intense public interest in this case.”

You can read the redacted documents in their entirety below:

Allen’s trial is scheduled to start March 20 at 9 a.m., but our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis says that date is expected to be moved back to provide both the prosecutor and defense more time to prepare for a trial.

On Monday, Allen’s attorneys filed a motion for a change of venue for the trial, citing “the extensive media attention” making it difficult to find a jury that has not heard of the case.

