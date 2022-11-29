Indiana Chamber seeks to stop state’s ‘leaking talent pipeline’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, there are twice as many job openings in Indiana as there are job seekers.

Workforce participation is also lower than it was before the pandemic.

The Indiana Chamber of Education and Workforce Development has released a new paper that highlights the state’s “leaking talent pipeline”.

A lack of childcare is one of the reasons why. Another is a lack of people with a postsecondary degree. Indiana ranks 37th in the nation when it comes to people having an associate degree or higher!

“If we can lift up the skills of these individuals in those bottom two categories, we can fill a lot of the open jobs that we have right now in Indiana,” said Kevin Brinegar, the Indiana Chamber President and CEO.

The chamber has put together a list of recommendations to fix the talent pipeline, which includes accelerating digital development in our state and offering incentives for students.

The Indiana Chamber of Education and Workforce Development will be pushing lawmakers for new policies in the upcoming legislative sessions.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.