First Alert Forecast: Warm and Windy Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day. Winds from the south will bring warmth back into the region. High temperatures during the afternoon and evening ahead of the cold front will likely be in the lower to middle 50s. Ahead of the front the winds will likely be sustained between 20-30 miles per hour while winds could gust between 40-50 miles per hour during the afternoon and evening. By the dinner time hour and into the evening a few showers are likely as the cold front begins to move in from the west. High of 56 degrees. Winds S 20-30 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying very windy with gusts over 30 miles per hour through the overnight hours. Scattered showers will continue into the evening ahead of the cold front. The actual front will work its way across Michiana between 10pm and 1am. Along the cold front a few heavy showers or a brief thunderstorm are possible. Temperatures will stay steady in the middle 50s overnight until the cold front crosses. Temperatures will drop from the 50s into the upper 20s by the end of the morning commute. Overnight temps 54 degrees. Winds 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures dropping quickly through the morning. In the 50s around midnight and dropping into the 20s by the morning commute. The northwest winds will be whipping throughout the day. Winds between 20-30 miles per hour. Along with the flow from the north and west comes a chance for some lake effect snow showers during the morning and into the early afternoon. Not much if any accumulation is expected. High of 32 degrees. Winds NW 20-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Staying cold and breezy throughout the day. No chance for any rain or snow showers as the clouds will clear out and allow sunshine to fill the skies by the afternoon. Winds could still be gusty, up to 20 miles per hour into the afternoon. High of 35 degrees. Winds 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Milder temperatures return for Friday. Sunshine will fill the skies. The annual Toys for Tots drive is this Sunday! The weather is looking chilly but dry with some sunshine during the morning! By the end of the weekend another system could bring some rain and snow showers to Michiana. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, November 28th, 2022

Monday’s High: 46

Monday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.