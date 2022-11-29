Elkhart’s Mayor asking for community’s help finding missing brother

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Since the Silver Alert was issued on Monday, November 28th, Mayor Rod Roberson told 16 News Now that the Elkhart community has been on the lookout for his brother Garvin.

“It’s just humbling to know how many people care,” said Rod Roberson, the Mayor of Elkhart.

Last seen on Sunday, November 27th, 70-year-old Garvin Roberson went out to get groceries, according to family, and never made it back home.

“And he didn’t have a cellphone with him, and he even left his wallet at home, so this isn’t something that he does,” Mayor Roberson said.

According to the Mayor, disappearing like this is not something Garvin would do on purpose; however, the 70-year-old has suffered from several medical conditions that could be responsible for him not being able to make it home.

“He’s been under severe doctor’s care for some kidney and what I would call Potassium issues, which has led him to be on a medical regimen that’s been pretty strict,” Mayor Roberson said.

The mayor also told 16 News Now that his brother had not really eaten in the last couple of days and suffered with pain in his leg caused by arthritis.

“It just makes me feel as though he’s in a situation where something has prevented him from coming home, and he wasn’t so unhealthy that he couldn’t get home by himself,” Mayor Roberson said.

Garvin Roberson was last seen driving a Gray, 2022 Honda CRV with the license plate 6-5-3-E-K-G.

“It was a five-minute drive from where he lives to Martin’s, and he had eggs and a few other things on his list. He had a few bucks in his pocket in order to make sure that that happened and uh, he hasn’t been home,” Mayor Roberson said.

According to the mayor, his family had not received any threats to lead him to believe this is a targeted attack, but is asking everyone to be on the lookout, and contact the Elkhart Sherriff’s Department with any information that can lead to Garvin Roberson’s whereabouts.

CONTACT: Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department 574-533-4151.

