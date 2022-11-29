Elkhart’s Mayor asking for community’s help finding missing brother

By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Since the Silver Alert was issued on Monday, November 28th, Mayor Rod Roberson told 16 News Now that the Elkhart community has been on the lookout for his brother Garvin.

“It’s just humbling to know how many people care,” said Rod Roberson, the Mayor of Elkhart.

Last seen on Sunday, November 27th, 70-year-old Garvin Roberson went out to get groceries, according to family, and never made it back home.

“And he didn’t have a cellphone with him, and he even left his wallet at home, so this isn’t something that he does,” Mayor Roberson said.

According to the Mayor, disappearing like this is not something Garvin would do on purpose; however, the 70-year-old has suffered from several medical conditions that could be responsible for him not being able to make it home.

“He’s been under severe doctor’s care for some kidney and what I would call Potassium issues, which has led him to be on a medical regimen that’s been pretty strict,” Mayor Roberson said.

The mayor also told 16 News Now that his brother had not really eaten in the last couple of days and suffered with pain in his leg caused by arthritis.

“It just makes me feel as though he’s in a situation where something has prevented him from coming home, and he wasn’t so unhealthy that he couldn’t get home by himself,” Mayor Roberson said.

Garvin Roberson was last seen driving a Gray, 2022 Honda CRV with the license plate 6-5-3-E-K-G.

“It was a five-minute drive from where he lives to Martin’s, and he had eggs and a few other things on his list. He had a few bucks in his pocket in order to make sure that that happened and uh, he hasn’t been home,” Mayor Roberson said.

According to the mayor, his family had not received any threats to lead him to believe this is a targeted attack, but is asking everyone to be on the lookout, and contact the Elkhart Sherriff’s Department with any information that can lead to Garvin Roberson’s whereabouts.

CONTACT: Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department 574-533-4151.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart SWAT Team.
Child abuse suspect in custody after SWAT response in Elkhart County
Sherry Thomas
Accused barn arsonist’s plea agreement rejected by judge
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Alan Morgan
LaPorte County man receives 70-year sentence for death of 4-year-old son
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

After being struck by a semi-truck, a bus carrying Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep students...
Families of students involved in Warsaw bus crash sue trucking companies, driver
Coty Hoffman
St. Joe Co. police officer arrested for OWI was on probation for ‘alcohol-related reasons’
Muffet McGraw wins 2023 Pat Summitt Award
Muffet McGraw wins 2023 Pat Summitt Award
Irish look to bounce back after first loss.
Irish look to bounce back after first loss