The Elkhart Public Library releases public input survey for programs, services

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Public Library is looking for feedback from the community on the programs it offers!

The survey is aimed at influencing the programs and services it offers.

Those who complete it will be entered to win a $25 VISA gift card.

The survey will remain open through Dec. 15.

Simply click here to access the survey.

