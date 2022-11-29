Elkhart Police Seeking Help Identifying Individual in Robbery Investigation

Published: Nov. 29, 2022
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for help identifying this individual in connection with the investigation into a robbery that occurred on November 26, 2022, at the Phillips 66 Gas Station at 3320 Cassopolis Street, Elkhart.

If you can identify this individual or this vehicle, you are asked to contact Cpl. Uhles at 574-218-4483.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

