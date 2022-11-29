Abuse suspect in custody after SWAT response in Elkhart County

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a SWAT response in Elkhart County on Monday.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities attempted to serve a warrant for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury at a residence in the 29000 block of County Road 2 around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect, identified as Mark Rockrohr, 51, refused to exit his home for the police. SWAT was then called in around 5:18 p.m.

Rockrohr was taken into custody without further incident.

The story was updated to remove “child” from the title of the article, as the police have yet to confirm the age of the dependent.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report...
1 person shot at South Bend home
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Michael S. Grant was pronounced dead the scene after his truck hit a tree.
Elkhart man dies in crash
Coty Hoffman
Off-duty St. Joseph Co. police officer arrested for possible OWI
Phillips 66 pumps shut down
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage

Latest News

Irish start tough stretch with MSU, Syracuse
Irish start tough stretch with MSU, Syracuse
Motels4Now is expected to move to a facility that program officials hope to have built on...
Motels4Now receives funding to build new shelter
Motels4Now receives over $6 million in grant, city funding.
Motels4Now receives over $6 million in grant, city funding
Elkhart Mayor Roberson's brother missing