Abuse suspect in custody after SWAT response in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a SWAT response in Elkhart County on Monday.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities attempted to serve a warrant for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury at a residence in the 29000 block of County Road 2 around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect, identified as Mark Rockrohr, 51, refused to exit his home for the police. SWAT was then called in around 5:18 p.m.

Rockrohr was taken into custody without further incident.

The story was updated to remove “child” from the title of the article, as the police have yet to confirm the age of the dependent.

