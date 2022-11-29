Blood donations needed in South Bend

(WTVY)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are two major blood drives happening in South Bend this week!

The South Bend Medical Foundation says potential blood donors can make an appointment at any of their donor centers.

On Tuesday, they are holding mobile blood drives at The Tire Rack from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., and the St. Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors must be at least 17-years-old or 16 with parental consent.

And if you can’t make it, there’s a separate blood drive planned!

Community members are invited to give blood at the County-City Building in downtown South Bend this Wednesday. The drive will be in the lobby of the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report...
1 person shot at South Bend home
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Michael S. Grant was pronounced dead the scene after his truck hit a tree.
Elkhart man dies in crash
Abuse suspect in custody after SWAT response in Elkhart County
Sherry Thomas
Accused barn arsonist’s plea agreement rejected by judge

Latest News

Ask the Doctor: Holiday overeating, antibiotics shortage, the efficacy of Cologuard
Ask the Doctor: Holiday overeating, antibiotics shortage, the efficacy of Cologuard
Ask the Doctor: Joint pain, craving non-food items, and preventing hair loss.
Ask the Doctor: Joint pain, craving non-food items, and preventing hair loss
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
Ask the Doctor: Diabetes, COPD cough, vitamin D supplements
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
Ask the Doctor: Itchy hands, shingles vaccine effectiveness, tickle in throat