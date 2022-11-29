Blood donations needed in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are two major blood drives happening in South Bend this week!

The South Bend Medical Foundation says potential blood donors can make an appointment at any of their donor centers.

On Tuesday, they are holding mobile blood drives at The Tire Rack from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., and the St. Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors must be at least 17-years-old or 16 with parental consent.

And if you can’t make it, there’s a separate blood drive planned!

Community members are invited to give blood at the County-City Building in downtown South Bend this Wednesday. The drive will be in the lobby of the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

