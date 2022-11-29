Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect request change of venue in trial

(WTHR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The attorneys for Richard Allen have filed a motion for a change of venue for his trial in the killings of Libby German and Abby Williams.

That’s according to court documents obtained by our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis. In the motion, Allen’s lawyers cited “extensive media attention” and a high percentage of Carroll County residents who have been involved in some aspect of the case, which they argue “will make it difficult to find a jury that has not heard of this case.”

At the end of the motion, Allen’s lawyers stated they believe the best means to avoid a tainted jury pool is to move the case at least 150 miles from Carroll County.

Last week, Allen’s defense team spoke with the media following a hearing on whether to release court documents in the case to the public. One of Allen’s defense attorneys said, “our client is the wrong guy,” and claimed that the sealed affidavit is “flimsy.”

The special judge decided to take the defense’s motion under advisement. The judge said she will release an order at a future time. A Feb. 17 bond hearing was also scheduled for Allen.

