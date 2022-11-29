22-year-old Vandalia woman injured in crash trying to avoid animal in roadway

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a single-car crash on Tuesday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to investigate a personal injury crash on Donnell Lake Street, just west of Lewis Lake. After arriving, deputies made contact with the driver of the crash, a 22-year-old Vandalia woman.

The woman then told authorities that she “had seen an animal in the road and swerved to miss it,” running off the road and colliding into a large tree.

The woman was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Seatbelts were worn, and alcohol was not a factor.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.