2 Kosciusko Co. companies reach finals of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ competition

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After starting with 54 companies, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is down to two finalists in its second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition… and it’s a battle between two companies in Kosciusko County!

Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and Polywood in Syracuse are the finalists. Maple Leaf Farms is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck,” while Polywood’s “Elevate 12-Piece Pit Sectional” is receiving praise.

Voting runs through Wednesday at 10 p.m. To cast your vote, click here.

The tournament champion will be announced Dec. 14.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart SWAT Team.
Child abuse suspect in custody after SWAT response in Elkhart County
Sherry Thomas
Accused barn arsonist’s plea agreement rejected by judge
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Alan Morgan
LaPorte County man receives 70-year sentence for death of 4-year-old son
Garvin Roberson
Silver Alert issued for Elkhart mayor’s missing brother

Latest News

Elkhart Mayor's brother, Garvin Roberson, missing
Elkhart’s Mayor asking for community’s help finding missing brother
Muffet McGraw wins 2023 Pat Summitt Award
Muffet McGraw wins 2023 Pat Summitt Award
Irish look to bounce back after first loss.
Irish look to bounce back after first loss
SJC officer was on probation for 'alcohol related reasons' at time of drunk-driving arrest