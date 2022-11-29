2 Kosciusko Co. companies reach finals of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ competition

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After starting with 54 companies, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is down to two finalists in its second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition… and it’s a battle between two companies in Kosciusko County!

Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and Polywood in Syracuse are the finalists. Maple Leaf Farms is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck,” while Polywood’s “Elevate 12-Piece Pit Sectional” is receiving praise.

Voting runs through Wednesday at 10 p.m. To cast your vote, click here.

The tournament champion will be announced Dec. 14.

