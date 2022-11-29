2 Indiana men arrested, charged for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - Two Indiana men are facing charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point is accused of hitting at least two officers with a wooden flagpole as he charged to the front of a crowd of rioters. He is facing charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and related felony and misdemeanor offenses.

He was arrested on Nov. 9 in Crown Point and was released pending further court hearings in Washington, D.C.

Dale’s nephew, 40-year-old Matthew Huttle, of Hebron was arrested Tuesday in Boise, Idaho. He is charged with the same complaint. He will make his initial court appearance later this week.

The criminal complaint against Dale and Matthew was unsealed Tuesday. According to court documents, the Huttles illegally entered the Capitol grounds.

In addition to the flagpole incident, Dale was allegedly involved in another violent altercation in which he appeared to grab an officer’s baton, as he yelled “Surrender!”

Meanwhile, Matthew allegedly entered the Capitol building twice, staying inside for 10 minutes at one point.

Dale and Matthew Huttle
Dale and Matthew Huttle(FBI)

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

In the 22 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

