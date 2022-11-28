‘Ugly Sweater Run’ taking place this Saturday in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Education Foundation is hosting its annual “Ugly Sweater Run” this weekend!

It’s happening Saturday morning at the NIBCO Water and Ice Park.

It’s a fun-filled event for the whole family with a 5K Run and 1 Mile Stroll. The 5K Run starts at 8:30 a.m., while the Sweater Stroll starts at 8:35 a.m.

The race also kicks off Elkhart’s Winterfest.

Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed, and there will be hot chocolate and cookies. All proceeds will go to Elkhart Community Schools to support students and teachers.

There’s still time to sign up for the race! Just visit elkhartedfoundation.org.

