Two Michigan City men arrested for illegal possession of handguns

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Michigan City men were arrested for illegally possessing handguns on Thursday, Nov. 24.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, around 7:49 p.m. officer Brock Moore claims to have observed a person standing in the parking lot of Virk’s Discount Liquors on Michigan Boulevard - someone who he recognized as having an active arrest warrant. Moore went on to say he was able to identify the suspect as Julius Bowen, 19, from “prior law enforcement encounters.”

Bowen also had an active arrest warrant in LaPorte County for arson and criminal mischief.

During the arrest of Bowen in the parking lot, Moore then located a handgun on Bowen’s person which had been altered with a “switch” so that it could convert between semi and fully-automatic firing.

Bowen was then charged with the possession of a machine gun, and the unlawful carrying of a handgun.

His bond has been set at $35,000.

During the apprehension of Bowen, Moore as well as a fellow officer, Rene Lozano, identified another suspect, Rashaan Jeanes, 23. Officers located a handgun and marijuana on his person.

Jeanes had an unrelated pending felony court case that prevented him from owning a handgun legally. He was resultingly charged with the unlawful carrying of a handgun and the possession of marijuana.

His bond has been set at $605.

