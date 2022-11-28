Toys for Tots Drive returns to WNDU this Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday season is upon us, and WNDU is trying to ensure every child has presents under the tree.

This year marks the 28th year of WNDU-TV’s partnership with the Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots South Bend toy drive.

Over the past 27 years, with generous support from people across Michiana, we have helped the Marines collect nearly 495,000 toys for deserving children in Michiana.

“Our toy distribution will be between December 14 and 16,” said U.S. Marine Corp Reserves Sgt. Matthew Breen, the Toys for Tots coordinator in St. Joseph County. “Santa comes a little bit early for us, for the Marines, because he knows what we do and what we support. So, he wants to especially come out for us to give toys to these kids.”

It’s also the 75th anniversary of the Toys for Tots program. Over that time, Toys for Tots has delivered holiday joy to more than 281 million children.

“We’ve supported many millions of kids throughout the 75 years, ranging from Alaska all the way down to Florida,” added Sgt. Breen. “Specifically, in our county, last year, roughly about 1,000 children were supported and about 15,000 toys given out.”

They are looking for new, unwrapped gifts, and the need is always greater for newborns through 3 years old and ages 13 to 15.

“I just love helping out kids, especially seeing the smiles on their faces during the holiday season, said Sgt Breen. “The majority of families, from what I’ve seen, they don’t have, or are unemployed, or have just been struggling throughout the years, so they reach out to us, and we just give whatever we can to them so they can at least have something to support their kids with. Lift up their spirits for the holiday season.”

Sgt. Breen recently re-enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and returned to the states after serving overseas in Okinawa, Japan.

From the Toys for Tots website, the program “began in 1947 as the brainchild of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks. Actually, it was his wife, Diane, who was the real inspiration. She had a few handcrafted dolls and asked Bill to deliver them to an agency that supports children in need.”

Nearly 17% of U.S. children under 18 are considered impoverished.

“Ranging from card decks to Xbox, we’ve supported millions of kids over the years,” noted Sgt. Breen.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS-recognized 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit charity, was established in 1991 at the behest of the Marine Corps to help run and support the Marine Toys for Tots Program.

All donations will be accepted until December 5.

The Michiana locations for Toys for Tots are:

WNDU Gazebo

54516 State Hwy 933, South Bend, IN 46637

Warsaw Martin’s Husky Trail

1150 Husky Trail, Warsaw, IN 46582

R.P. Home & Harvest Elkhart

3501 S Main St, Elkhart, IN 46517

Stevensville Martin’s Cleveland Ave

5637 Cleveland Ave, Stevensville, MI 49127

