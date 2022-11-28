Silver Alert issued for Elkhart mayor’s missing brother

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson’s missing 70-year-old brother.

Elkhart city officials confirmed with 16 News Now that Garvin Roberson is Rod’s brother.

Garvin is 6′3″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday at 12:30 p.m. wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black basketball pants, and black tennis shoes. He was driving a gray 2022 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 653EKG.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Garvin’s whereabouts, please call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

