Salvation Army seeks volunteers for the ‘Red Ribbon Basket’ program

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army in Elkhart is working to make sure every family has a merry Christmas!

But they need your help!

The Salvation Army said there’s an urgent need for donors to help with their “Red Ribbon Basket” program. The program is designed to help provide families with things like household and hygiene items. Those who volunteer receive a basket with supply information.

The program aims to give out 350 baskets this year!

“It has gone up, last year we did about 250,” Cpt. Robyn Hubbard said. “So we’re up about a hundred as we’re seeing more people in need this year.”

To help, stop by their Elkhart office at 300 N. Main St. You can also contact them by calling 574-970-0088, or simply clicking here.

