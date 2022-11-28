Recount changes outcome of Concord School Board election

Concord Community Schools
Concord Community Schools(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A vote recount has changed the outcome of the Concord School Board election.

Concerns were raised last week about incorrectly cast votes. According to Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson, the issue stemmed from the voting machines.

Anderson says the machines should have automatically ignored ballots that voted for more than one candidate from District 2, but they did not. That forced the Elkhart County Election Board to review the ballots.

Asa a result, the outcome of the election changed. After the elimination of the inadvertently counted overvotes, the three candidates elected are:

  • Jennifer H. Davis (2264 total votes)
  • Tara Michelle Towner (1677 total votes)
  • Michael Thomas Malooley (1105 total votes)

All three winners are from District 1. Stacy McDowell, who was a winner prior to the recount, is from District 2.

Statement from Chris Anderson:

(Elkhart County Election Board)
(Elkhart County Election Board)

Resolution of the Elkhart County Election Board to correct certification error:

(Elkhart County Election Board)
(Elkhart County Election Board)

