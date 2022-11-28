Plymouth man arrested on child pornography charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man was arrested over the weekend on multiple felony charges of child pornography.

The Indiana State Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiated a criminal investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used for child exploitation.

The investigation revealed the owner of the online account to be Timothy Stutzman, 60, of Plymouth. After reviewing the results of the investigation, the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office issued warrants for Stutzman’s arrest.

Stutzman was arrested on Sunday and taken to the Marshall County Jail.

His charges include:

Possession of Child Pornography Class Level 5 Felony

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information related to internet crimes against children, you are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency or make a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at https://report.cybertip.org/.

