Off-duty St. Joseph Co. police officer arrested for possible OWI

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An off-duty St. Joseph County Police officer was arrested after being suspected of drunk driving.

Just before midnight on Saturday, police say Officer Coty Hoffman was driving a marked police cruiser when he hit a mailbox in the 53000 block of Hickory Road.

Following department rules, Hoffman reported the accident to a supervisor.

The supervisor noticed Hoffman’s speech was slow and contacted the Indiana State Police to investigate.

ISP officers arrested Hoffman on suspicion of misdemeanor OWI, and he was booked into the county jail. Hoffman has since been released.

He was placed on administrative suspension, and an internal investigation is being conducted.

Any formal discipline has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.