Multi-state enforcement operation looks to increase driver safety on I-94

(WNDU) - State troopers from Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan are teaming in hopes of increasing driver safety on I-94.

The multi-state enforcement operation is aimed at increasing patrols on I-94, which runs from Montana to Michigan’s border with Canada.

The goal is to reduce crashes, especially with large commercial trucks. Police say they’ll be watching for distracted driving, speeding, and tailgating.

The operation runs from Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 2.

Press Release from Michigan State Police:

Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers will join troopers from the Indiana State Police and Illinois State Police in focusing their enforcement on I-94 freeway in Indiana and Illinois, in a coordinated enforcement operation. Michigan’s operation is dubbed “Eyes on 94″ and seeks to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and drive towards zero deaths along the I-94 freeway. This multi-state effort will take place on Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, 2022.

During this initiative, motor carrier officers will focus on violations committed by commercial vehicle drivers which are most likely to contribute to a crash. Those violations include, but are not limited to, distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding, improper lane use, and failure to slow down or mover over.

“This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP CVED, Indiana State Police, and Illinois State Police to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” stated Capt. Richard Arnold commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. “This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year.”

Multi-state commercial vehicle enforcement initiatives allow neighboring states to align their resources to collectively focus attention on safety concerns involving interstate traffic. The MSP’s participation in these joint initiatives aims to increase safety on Michigan roads.

The “Eyes on 94″ initiative is part of the statewide Drive Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety campaign, which is based on the national strategy on highway safety that seeks to reduce the number of traffic deaths nationwide.

