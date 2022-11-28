Mattress fire at the Mishawaka Inn

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to just one room at the Mishawaka Inn.
By Matt Gotsch and 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka firefighters were called to the Mishawaka Inn around 10 p.m. on a report of a fire.

When they arrived, they found a small mattress fire on the second floor of the hotel, and quickly extinguished the fire.

Smoke was throughout the second floor, but the flames was contained to just one room, and fortunately, no one was injured.

While the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Mishawaka Fire Officials want to remind Folks to be vigilant during the holidays, when indoor fire hazards increase.

“Use caution with space heaters and things of that nature to stay warm,” said Jeff Hums, Battalion Chief at the Mishawaka Fire Department. “Always be safe and avoid plugging multiple things into power strips and things like that.”

Firefighters were on the scene in under five minutes.

