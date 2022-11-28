Humane Society of SJC in need of clumping cat litter

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is still holding its Home Fur the Howlidays adoption event, but they also tell 16 News Now that they are in need of supplies.

The shelter currently has 254 cats and kittens, 92 dogs, and various other animals.

They always will accept food, towels, and bedding, but they are in desperate need of clumping cat litter.

They requested community donations of canned cat food last week, but they were impressed by the community support to help feed these kitties, so they had to switch gears and request litter instead.

“That canned cat food is always appreciated, but we did get a great community response. We’re actually kind of interested in getting cat litter now, the other end of it. Because the response to the cat food was so great, we’re low on cat litter, and we really like to use clumping cat litter. It’s great for the animals, and it keeps the dust levels down in the rooms and the cages.”

The Humane Society is also partnering with St. Margaret’s House to help women and children in need this winter. You can bring winter wear, socks, towels, undergarments, and other women’s necessities to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 2506 Grape Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

“We continue to do this and provide these services for the community because we believe in what we’re doing, and we’re all animal lovers here, we’re all trying to find them homes, and we’re all doing the best we can do.”

To donate, you can either bring items into the shelter or purchase them at PetSmart and let an employee know it is meant for the Humane Society.

