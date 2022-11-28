Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourning loss of oldest reticulated giraffe in the U.S.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is mourning the loss of Zuri, the oldest reticulated giraffe in the United States.(Fort Wayne Children's Zoo)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is mourning the loss of Zuri, the oldest reticulated giraffe in the United States.

The zoo shared on Facebook that the beloved Zuri was nearly 34 years old when she passed away on Friday, Nov. 25.

Zoo officials say their veterinary team noticed she was showing signs of abdominal pain and a decreased appetite, but despite several days of treatment, they say her symptoms worsened. They say they then made the “difficult but kind decision to gift Zuri a peaceful end”.

Officials say Zuri, who joined the zoo in 1989, greeted over 17 million guests in her time at the zoo and was an “exceptional animal ambassador for this endangered species”. In June, 21Alive visited Zuri and the zoo’s other giraffes who showed off their painting talents.

Zuri’s passing marks the second time this year that the zoo announced a loss in the giraffe platform. Back in August, the zoo said goodbye to their oldest male giraffe, Jelani, who had just turned 24.

Zoo officials request that the community sends cards, photos, or stories of their favorite Zuri memories as they grieve her loss. See their post below for more details.

