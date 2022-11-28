First Alert Forecast: Dry and Mild Start to the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and calm to begin the day. Temperatures will be in the 30s during the morning and getting back into the middle 40s by the afternoon. Mostly calm today before winds kick up on Tuesday. A bit more sunshine likely during the afternoon. High of 45 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increase in clouds again later in the evening. It will be calm overnight with temperatures falling again into the lower to middle 30s. Low of 34 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day. Winds from the south will bring warmth back into the region. High temperatures during the afternoon and evening ahead of the cold front will likely be in the lower to middle 50s. By the dinner time hour and into the evening a few showers are likely as the cold front begins to move in from the west. High of 56 degrees. Winds S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures dropping quickly through the morning. In the 50s around midnight and dropping into the 30s by the morning commute. The northwest winds will be whipping throughout the day. Winds between 15-30 miles per hour. Alog with the flow from the north and west comes a chance for some lake effect snow showers during the morning and into the early afternoon. Not much if any accumulation is expected. High of 36 degrees. Winds NW 15-30 mph.

LONG RANGE: Sunshine will increase by the end of the week. Thursday will be a bit chilly with highs in the 30s but milder temperatures return for Friday. Sunshine will fill the skies. The annual Toys for Tots drive is this Sunday! The weather is looking chilly but dry with some sunshine during the morning! By the end of the weekend another system could bring some rain and snow showers to Michiana. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, November 27th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 44

Sunday’s Low: 39

Precipitation: 0.6″

Snowfall: 0.0″

