First Alert Forecast: Dry and Mild Start to the Week

Some sunshine and above average temperatures will be around to begin the work week before a cold front brings a chance for rain and snow showers. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and calm to begin the day. Temperatures will be in the 30s during the morning and getting back into the middle 40s by the afternoon. Mostly calm today before winds kick up on Tuesday. A bit more sunshine likely during the afternoon. High of 45 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increase in clouds again later in the evening. It will be calm overnight with temperatures falling again into the lower to middle 30s. Low of 34 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day. Winds from the south will bring warmth back into the region. High temperatures during the afternoon and evening ahead of the cold front will likely be in the lower to middle 50s. By the dinner time hour and into the evening a few showers are likely as the cold front begins to move in from the west. High of 56 degrees. Winds S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures dropping quickly through the morning. In the 50s around midnight and dropping into the 30s by the morning commute. The northwest winds will be whipping throughout the day. Winds between 15-30 miles per hour. Alog with the flow from the north and west comes a chance for some lake effect snow showers during the morning and into the early afternoon. Not much if any accumulation is expected. High of 36 degrees. Winds NW 15-30 mph.

LONG RANGE: Sunshine will increase by the end of the week. Thursday will be a bit chilly with highs in the 30s but milder temperatures return for Friday. Sunshine will fill the skies. The annual Toys for Tots drive is this Sunday! The weather is looking chilly but dry with some sunshine during the morning! By the end of the weekend another system could bring some rain and snow showers to Michiana. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, November 27th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 44

Sunday’s Low: 39

Precipitation: 0.6″

Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report...
1 person shot at South Bend home
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Michael S. Grant was pronounced dead the scene after his truck hit a tree.
Elkhart man dies in crash
Phillips 66 pumps shut down
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
Over 1.2 million lights are on display.
Wellfield Botanic Garden annual Winter Wonderland of Holiday Lights

Latest News

Chuck Weather WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Party Cloudy Start, Lake Effect Mid-Week
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Next rain chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase and rain chances stay low on Thanksgiving
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Snow pack continues to melt; Into the 50s starting Wednesday