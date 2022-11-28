Elkhart alleged arson accomplice due in court today

Sherry Thomas
Sherry Thomas(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An alleged accomplice to eight barn fires set throughout Elkhart County last year is due in court Monday morning.

Sherry Thomas is scheduled for a change of plea hearing.

She originally pleaded not guilty to the charges of helping Joseph Hershberger, who was sentenced to 96 years in prison. He will serve 50 years after taking a plea deal last last month.

