Elkhart alleged arson accomplice due in court today

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An alleged accomplice to eight barn fires set throughout Elkhart County last year is due in court Monday morning.

Sherry Thomas is scheduled for a change of plea hearing.

She originally pleaded not guilty to the charges of helping Joseph Hershberger, who was sentenced to 96 years in prison. He will serve 50 years after taking a plea deal last last month.

