‘Christmas in New Carlisle’ draws crowd

It is annual tradition since 1993
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas was in the air Sunday at “Christmas in New Carlisle.”

It’s held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving by Discover New Carlisle, a Main-Street organization that helps better the community.

People could shop around for some decorations or gifts sold by local vendors, like cute Christmas-themed sock puppets. The kids could get in on the fun with arts and crafts at the New Carlisle Museum. And some even met a Christmas legend.

“It’s just nice to get young families out and just people from surrounding communities to see what New Carlisle is about,” said Dana Groves, president of Discover New Carlisle. “We had Santa down at the fire station today. So the kids were getting their pictures with Santa so that was fun to see them so excited about that.”

“Christmas in New Carlisle” has been going on since 1993.

